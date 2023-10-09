Fentanyl found in stolen car after Long Island chase: police

Drugs, including fentanyl, were found in a stolen car that led police on a chase from East Norwich through Oyster Bay Friday, according to the Nassau County Police Department. (Credit: NCPD)

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (PIX11) – Fentanyl and other illegal drugs were found inside a stolen car on Friday after the driver led police on a chase from East Norwich through Oyster Bay on Long Island, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers found what’s believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, crack, heroin, other drugs, a scale, and drug paraphernalia in the car, police said.

Officers saw the stolen car, a white 2020 Mazda CX5, traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard, police said. Officers tried to stop the driver on Whitney Avenue in East Norwich, but when they approached the vehicle, authorities said 29-year-old Molly Louise Dutrow drove over the curb and fled.

Officers tried to once again stop the car on Pine Hollow Road in Oyster Bay, police said. Dutrow attempted to leave the scene again and drove into oncoming traffic, according to authorities, but stopped when one of the officers fired his gun once at the vehicle.

Dutrow and a passenger in her car, 25-year-old Randall Hutchinson, were both arrested. No injuries were reported.

Dutrow was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle. Hutchinson was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle along with numerous drug charges.

Dutrow and Hutchinson were both arraigned in court on Sunday.