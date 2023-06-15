Enough fentanyl to kill more than 2M seized in San Francisco

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on March 16, 2023. Newsom announced Thursday, June 8, 2023, that he is proposing an amendment to the United States Constitution that would enshrine into law gun regulations including universal background checks and raising the minimum age to buy a firearm to 21, his latest foray into national politics. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(NewsNation) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the California Highway Patrol seized enough fentanyl to kill more than two million people as part of a program meant to improve public safety in San Francisco.

Newsom deployed CHP officers to the city on May 1, 2023 with a particular focus on the Tenderloin, a neighborhood that has long been known for drug use and crime. Officers seized 4.2 kilos of fentanyl, enough to kill 2.1 million people, almost three times the population of San Francisco. The drugs were seized in the Tenderloin and surrounding areas.

Within the first six weeks of the operation, CHP also seized more than 957 grams of methamphetamine, 319 grams of cocaine and 31 grams of heroin. They also made 92 arrests for felony and misdemeanor crimes, including charges related to drug possession, illegal firearms, driving under the influence and domestic violence.

“These early results show promise and serve as a call to action: We must do more to clean up San Francisco’s streets, help those struggling with substance use and eradicate fentanyl from our neighborhoods,” Newsom said.

Newsom also announced additional efforts to improve public safety in San Francisco. Those include working with Alcoholic Beverage Control to deploy resources addressing blight near establishments that hold ABC licenses and increasing graffiti abatement efforts with Caltrans.