Fentanyl overdoses, deaths among young people continue to rise in Texas

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More young people continue to overdose and die from fentanyl in Hays County, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO sent KXAN new data tracking fentanyl overdoses since January 2022.

According to the data, there have been 67 total fentanyl overdoses since last January. Of those overdoses, 14 people died.

HCSO fentanyl overdoses:

Juvenile – 26

Adult – 27

HCSO fentanyl overdose deaths:

Juvenile – 5

Adult – 9

“Fentanyl ODs and OD deaths are continuing to trend up,” the report noted.

The report tracked the overdoses by every month this year:

January – 5

February – 3

March – 3

April – 4

May – 5

June – 1

July – 2

August – 1

September – 4

October – 2

November – 0

When it comes to young people, the report said “juvenile OD and OD deaths have increased by 13% since 2022.”

“We have had poisonings occur in our schools this year, in the 2023 school year, and that’s scary. Kids witnessed that. They see that,” said Hays County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Hipolito.

The sheriff’s office said Narcan was administered to save a life in about 40 different situations.

In total, more than 80 doses of Narcan have been given since January 2022.

Hays CISD fentanyl deaths

It’s a problem Hays CISD faced head-on after losing five of its students last school year.

Earlier this school year, the HCSO reported another teenage death from the drug. The HCSO said a 15-year-old died from a suspected fentanyl poisoning.

Hays CISD later confirmed with KXAN it was one of their students.

In August, the district told KXAN that students started confiding in counselors about their battle with substance abuse.

“We said, ‘Hey, if you’ve got a problem, tell us about it. You’re not gonna get in trouble. We want to get you treatment, if you have some type of addiction,’ said Hays CISD Spokesperson Tim Savoy. “Several dozen students pretty much right away reached out to us.”

More help for the district is on the way.

On Tuesday, Hays County commissioners approved an additional mental health counselor for Hays CISD.

It’s a position Hipolito said will ultimately help in this fight against fentanyl.

“That’s huge,” Hipolito said. “The impact that that person can make in so many kids’ lives will definitely help that number continue to go down.”