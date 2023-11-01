Mexican cartel members indicted for smuggling fentanyl, meth

(NewsNation) — Nine people allegedly connected to a Mexican drug cartel has been charged for smuggling fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs into Adams County, Colorado, as well as parts of Oregon, Nevada and Arizona.

The 47-count indictment charges come after a series of drug seizures carried out by law enforcement agencies, including the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The DA revealed that the investigation, code named “Dress for Less,” aimed to uncover any connections between the Sinaloa Cartel and Adams County, according to a news release.

Currently, two of the accused, Dallas Beller and Juan Manuel Sanudo-Rivera, are in police custody, while the remaining individuals are still on the run.

The charges against the nine defendants include:

Colorado Organized Crime Act: Pattern of racketeering Colorado Organized Crime Act: Conspiracy Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance: Fentanyl Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance: Methamphetamine Money laundering Vehicular eluding Special offender: Firearm First-degree assault

On April 11, according to the indictment, three of the accused individuals agreed to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine. On the same day, one of the defendants, Joel Galvez-Perez, collected these drugs and transported them to an apartment in Denver, which served as the central hub for Dallas Beller’s drug distribution operation.

Officers searched this apartment April 12, finding approximately 465 grams of fentanyl, 376 grams of methamphetamine, 73 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of crack cocaine, a handgun, and $5,290 in cash.

On April 14, another electronic conversation occurred among three of the defendants, instructing Galvez-Perez to bring fentanyl and methamphetamine to a Bed, Bath, and Beyond store in Northglenn.

During this transaction, Ivan Rodriguez bought the drugs. Rodriguez and Jorge Trejo, attempted to leave in a vehicle but were confronted by law enforcement.

This resulted in a high-speed chase with Thornton police, which ended in a crash. Both suspects fled the scene on foot.

Officers recovered backpacks containing 1,713 grams of fentanyl, 2,713 grams of methamphetamine, two handguns, and $2,974 in cash from the crashed vehicle.

NewsNation’s affiliate station KDVR contributed to this reporting.