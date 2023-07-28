North Carolina police say they found fentanyl in infant’s cup

Blue police light flashes on a generic crime scene at night in an urban area.

(NewsNation) — Police in North Carolina arrested a woman on child abuse and drug possession charges after they discovered liquid fentanyl in her infant child’s cup while the woman was unconscious in the driver’s seat, according to a news release.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says they responded July 20 to an Aldi grocery store where a 35-year-old Gabriel Ball was found unconscious in a running vehicle, according to a news release. Ball’s 15-month-old child was also in the vehicle unrestrained, according to the release.

The child was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and reported to be doing well. Police did not say in the news release whether the child ingested any amount of drugs.

Ball was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony and misdemeanor child abuse, felony probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.

She remained in custody at the Union County Jail Friday on a $105,000 bond.

Police say they additionally found Xanax in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Union County Child Protective Services to make sure the child is placed in proper care, according to the release.