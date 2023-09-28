At least 9 Portland children overdosed on fentanyl since June

This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (NewsNation) — Five children have died, and four have survived fentanyl overdoses since the middle of June, according to authorities in Portland, Oregon.

The heartbreaking figures come as Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday directed state police to launch new strategies aimed at disrupting the fentanyl supply chain and holding sellers of the frequently deadly drug accountable.

Kotek made the announcement at a Tuesday meeting of her task force created to revitalize downtown Portland.

“I want all Oregonians to know that the state is moving forward with several new fentanyl strategic enforcement and disruption strategies,” Kotek said in a statement.

The plans include increasing and reallocating state police staff to local drug enforcement teams, holding trainings with the Oregon Department of Justice to address potential biases and avoid unlawful searches and leading interagency patrols that emphasize intercepting fentanyl using drug dogs and detectives.

Kotek said a pilot project using a data-driven approach to identifying drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers would also be extended.

During one weekend in May, at least eight people in Portland died of suspected drug overdoses, according to the city’s police bureau. Six of the deaths were likely related to fentanyl, police said.

So far this year, the Oregon State Patrol has seized nearly 233,000 fentanyl pills and 62 pounds of powder, the statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.