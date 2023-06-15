Reports: Laced pills from Mexican pharmacies ‘broad’ problem

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

(NewsNation) — Two new investigations from media outlets show the true scope of the issue when it comes to Mexican pharmacies selling drugs laced with illegal fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines.

The Los Angeles Times in February reported that pharmacies in several northwestern Mexico cities were selling meth as Adderall, as well as fentanyl disguised as Percocet and other opioid painkillers. Now, after four more months of investigation, the publication says the problem is “much broader” than previously understood.

“It’s not just stray pills laced with dangerous substances,” the L.A. Times wrote, “but sometimes entire bottles that appear to be factory sealed.” And reporters with the newspaper found that it’s happening in tourist hot spots across the country: “from the California border to the Yucatán Peninsula and from the southernmost edge of Texas to the Pacific Coast.”

Times reporters purchased and tested 55 pills from 29 pharmacies in eight cities over five trips to Mexico. Of these, a little more than half were counterfeit. One-third of the opioid painkillers tested by journalists were fake, with most testing positive for fentanyl.

Meanwhile, Vice visited 30 pharmacies around Mexico’s coast, which are also popular with tourists, and found fake Adderall and oxycodone that tested positive for meth and fentanyl, respectively.

Many of the pills Vice bought came from bottles labeled entirely in English, with the words “Percocet” and “Painkillers Tablets Hydrocodone.”

“It’s an elaborate hoax,” Ben Westhoff, author of “Fentanyl Inc.,” told the publication. “Somebody went to the trouble of trying to imitate what they think prescription pill bottles are supposed to look like to a U.S consumer, and although they missed the mark by a lot, these bottles do have half an air of legitimacy and certainly a lot more than handing someone a baggie of pills.”

Although federal health law states that purchasing opioids or benzodiazepines requires a special prescription issued by Mexico’s Health Ministry, this law was flouted across the coast, Vice wrote, noting that it was only the major pharmacy chains that refused to sell reporters the pill without a proper prescription.

A University of California, Los Angeles study from earlier this year had similar findings: Across 40 pharmacies in four cities in Mexico, “two out of three had at least one controlled substance for sale without a prescription.”

“This is just terrible — it shows an utter lack of control in pharmacies,” Vanda Felbab-Brown, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said in the L.A. Times. “It’s institutionalized murder.”

Fentanyl has grabbed attention over how deadly it can be: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s 50 times stronger than heroin, and double that for morphine. The CDC estimates that 71,000 people died from overdosing on synthetic opioids like fentanyl in 2021 — that’s up from almost 58,000 in 2020.

The L.A. Times’ initial report prompted the U.S. State Department to issue a health alert about the laced pharmaceuticals in March.

“Exercise caution when purchasing medication in Mexico,” the State Department warned.

