Texas police find $5.2M worth of fentanyl pills in traffic stop

FILE — Bags of Fentanyl pills recently recovered by Drug Enforcement Administration Agents in San Diego. (Elliott Macias/KSWB San Diego)

(NewsNation) — Two men are facing federal charges after police found 175,000 fentanyl pills worth $5.2 million after a traffic stop in Stratford, Texas.

According to a criminal complaint, Stratford Chief of Police Richard Coborn stopped a car for a traffic violation on July 27 at around 5 p.m.

During the traffic stop, Coborn noticed inconsistencies between the driver’s and passenger’s stories about their trip and smelled marijuana coming from the car, according to the complaint.

Upon searching the car, Coborn found a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and a black duffel bag concealing 175,000 blue M-30 fake pills, the complaint detailed.

The driver, Maurice Bradford, and the passenger, Devin Dunn, are now facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute, KFDA-TV reported.

Bradford and Dunn allegedly admitted to being drug dealers from Wichita, Kansas, in an interview with police.