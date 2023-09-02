What you should know about over-the-counter Narcan

FILE – The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Dec. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia. San Francisco is amid a drug overdose epidemic and could become the first in the country to require every pharmacy within its boundaries to always carry naloxone, a drug that reverses overdoses caused by fentanyl and other opioids. San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey will introduce a bill Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that if approved, would require every pharmacy in the city to always have in stock at least two nasal sprays containing the drug or face fines. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(NewsNation) — After the Food and Drug Administration approved selling Narcan over the counter in March, the opioid overdose reversal drug is being sold in pharmacies. Here’s what you should know.

What is Narcan?

Narcan is a brand-name version of naloxone, which works by blocking opioid receptors in the brain. It can be used to reverse an overdose from drugs like heroin or fentanyl. It can work within minutes.

The drug is considered safe and can be used in a possible overdose even if it is unclear exactly what substances the person ingested.

How to administer?

Narcan comes in several forms but the over-the-counter version will come in the form of a nasal spray.

Where is it available?

Major pharmacies, including Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Walmart and Kroger have all opted to carry Narcan. It will be available online and in stores.

Who can buy it?

Anyone who wants to will be able to purchase Narcan without a prescription. There are no federal age requirements but states may set their own laws in that regard.

Who should buy it?

Some experts suggest everyone should carry Narcan in case of an emergency, even if they are not drug users or do not think of themselves as typically being near drug users.

How much does it cost?

The drug costs about $45, which has raised some concerns that it will be unaffordable to people who need it. Because it is now available over-the-counter, it’s also possible insurance companies who previously covered the drug will no longer do so.