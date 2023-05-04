Final escaped Mississippi inmate caught, police say

Corey Harrison captured alive on May 4, 2023 (Hinds County, Texas Sheriff Tyree Jones)

(NewsNation) — Corey Harrison, the final man not captured or deceased of a group of four escaped inmates, has been found alive, a Mississippi sheriff says.

Police said they found him Thursday morning and he was arrested along with “a female acquaintance,” according to a tweet from Hinds County, Mississippi Sheriff Tyree Jones.

The four men escaped a Mississippi prison on April 22. Casey Grayson and Dylan Arrington have died. Another man, Jerry Raynes, was found alive on April 27.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

