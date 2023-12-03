Florida dad who locked son in box has job offers waiting if released on bond

Related video: Tim Ferriter during his sentencing on Nov. 16.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida father who was sentenced in mid-November for locking his adopted son in a box at their Jupiter home has job offers if he is released from jail, according to court documents.

48-year-old Tim Ferriter was found guilty of aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment, and child neglect on Oct. 12 and was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation on Nov. 16.

Ferriter wants to be released from jail while his attorneys appeal his conviction and 5-year prison sentence. The attorneys filed a motion last week asking the judge to grant his release on bond as they work on the appeal, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

“Mr. Ferriter has made plans for his employment upon his release so that he can provide for his family. Ferriter plans to work for Dream Outdoor Properties as a sales assistant in Jupiter, Florida,” the public document read. “If for any reason the position at Dream Outdoors does not work out, Mr. Ferriter has also been offered a sales position at Mazda of Palm Beach.”

Letters confirming the job offers were included in the documents. However, an attorney claiming to represent Mazda of Palm Beach told WFLA.com said no job was offered to Ferriter, nor did he apply for a job. The attorney also claimed the letter was forged.

“Please be advised that the letter purportedly from Mazda of Palm Beach to Judge Howard Coates is a forgery,” the attorney told WFLA.com. “There is no record of Mr. Ferriter having ever applied for a job at Mazda of Palm Beach, let alone having been offered one.”

The court documents also state that if Ferriter is released on bond, he will live with his wife at a home in Palm Beach Gardens.

Tim Ferriter and his wife, Tracy Ferriter, were arrested in February 2022. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

WPTV said before the trial started, Ferriter rejected a plea deal that would have imprisoned him for two years.

Tracy Ferriter is still awaiting her trial.