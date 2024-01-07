Former Mr. Bungle saxophonist charged in girlfriend’s murder

(NewsNation) — Former Mr. Bungle saxophonist and founding member Theobald Lengyel was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing his girlfriend after human remains were found at a park near San Francisco, police said.

Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann was last seen Dec. 3 in Santa Cruz County, where she lives, and became the subject of a missing person inquiry the following week, according to a statement from the Capitola Police Department.

“As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Theobald Lengyel as a suspect,” Capitola police wrote in a statement.

Lengyel, 54, was arrested Tuesday after investigators discovered human remains in a wooded area of Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley, the statement said. DNA confirmation is still pending but police believe it is Herrmann.

Jail records reviewed by The Associated Press show Lengyel was held without bail on one count of first-degree murder. He’s scheduled to appear in court Jan. 16.

Lengyel left Mr. Bungle in 1996.

Mr. Bungle was formed in Northern California in 1985 by guitarist Trey Spruance, bassist Trevor Dunn and vocalist Mike Patton, who went on to perform with Faith No More.

During his time with the bend, Lengyel played both live and in studio. According to Pitchfork, Lengyel went on to release music as Mylo Stone after his departure.

The experimental rock band with metal and funk influences disbanded in 2000 before reuniting in 2019. They’re scheduled to perform in the spring in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 13: Mike Patton (L) and Scott Ian of Mr. Bungle perform during Sick New World music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.