Former Navy SEAL who claims he killed Osama bin Laden arrested

FRISCO, Texas (NewsNation) — The former Navy SEAL who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden was arrested in Texas.

Robert J. O’Neill, 47, was booked Wednesday in Frisco and charged with a Class A misdemeanor of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanor charge of public intoxication, The Dallas Morning News reported, although jail records listed only the assault charge.

Frisco police have not yet released any further details about the arrest.

O’Neill was released the same day on a $3,500 bond.

He had been in town to record a podcast at a local cigar lounge, the New York Post reported.

O’Neill, who is originally from Montana, first said in 2014 that he fired the shots that killed bin Laden in 2011.

The former SEAL Team 6 member recounted the story in his 2017 memoir “The Operator.”

The U.S. government has never confirmed or denied O’Neill’s story.