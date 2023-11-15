Former news editor charged with multiple counts of child pornography

Warning: This content may be disturbing for some.

(NewsNation) — Slade Sohmer, the former editor-in-chief of The Recount, is facing serious charges related to child pornography In Massachusetts, according to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges include two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of dissemination of child pornography.

The investigation began June 16 after the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Oct. 17, a search warrant was executed, leading to the seizure of Sohmer’s phones and multiple electronic devices.

The ongoing investigation uncovered more than 1,000 explicit images and videos. Hundreds of these involve child pornography, depicting the assault of minors as young as 3 to 4 years old.

Sohmer produced at least one child pornographic video, officials say.

The task force found disturbing messages between Sohmer and a second individual on the Telegram Messenger app in 2021.

These conversations detailed plans to lure, kidnap and assault children, including graphic discussions on facilitating child rape and exchanges of additional child pornographic content.

The evidence also indicates the possible presence of illicit material on other messaging apps inclduing Messenger and Snapchat.

Sohmer pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bail, subject to stringent conditions, including no internet access or contact with minors.

Sohmer hasn’t worked for The Recount since early October, according to a statement from the site, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

NewsNation’s affiliate WWLP contributed to this report.