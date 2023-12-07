Former pilot pleads not guilty to trying to bring down flight

FILE – Joseph David Emerson, left, 44, was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Oct. 24, 2023, in Portland, Ore. The former Alaska Airlines pilot who police say tried to cut the engines while riding in the cockpit jump seat during a Horizon Air flight made his first appearance in federal court in Portland on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, Pool, File)

(NewsNation) — Former Alaskan Airlines pilot Joseph Emerson pleaded not guilty to state charges of attempted murder after an October incident wherein he is accused of trying to bring a flight down mid-air.

Emerson is accused of attempting to pull the fire handles on a Horizon Air flight while the plane was in the air. He is facing 83 counts of attempted aggravated murder for his actions.

Emerson was traveling in a jump seat in the cockpit on the flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco when he allegedly attempted to pull the fire handles. He was restrained by the crew and the flight made an emergency landing in Oregon where he was take into custody.