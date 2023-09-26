Former prosecutor weighs in on Las Vegas hit-and-run case

(NewsNation) — Retired Clark County, Nevada, District Attorney David Roger said prosecutors may call on a grand jury in the case of two teenagers accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a former police officer in Las Vegas.

The closed proceeding would allow prosecutors to present their witnesses quickly without having them cross-examined, but there is a downside, Roger said.

“If there are important witnesses who are not available at the time of trial, they disappear, they die, that can’t use that testimony,” he said. “It’s a strategy prosecutors use, but it’s not without risk.”

Police have said the teens, now 18 and 16 years old, were responsible for at least three hit-and-run incidents on Aug. 14. That includes the crash that killed bicyclist Andreas “Andy” Probst, 64, a retired former police chief from the Los Angeles-area city of Bell, the Associated Pres reported.

So far, the teens’ attorneys haven’t asked for bail and they might not any time soon, Roger said.

“If bail is set, it’s going to be a high bail, which would require the parents to put up a lot of money,” he said.

It’s unclear whether the case will go to trial or if prosecutors will attempt to reach a negotiation.

“The prosecution is going to have to weigh the evidence to determine whether they have evidence of premeditation,” Roger said. “Prosecutors are many times likely to try to negotiate the case to take it out of the hands of a jury and ensure their conviction.”