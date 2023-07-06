Was Fourth of July 2023 more violent than recent years?

Philadelphia police investigate along 56th Street after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia, late Monday, July 3, 2023. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

(NewsNation) — There were more than 500 shootings across the United States over the Fourth of July weekend this year — about 25% less than the year prior but still up from before the pandemic.

From July 1 to July 4, there were 547 shootings nationwide, according to a NewsNation analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). Those incidents, from Saturday to Tuesday night, left 234 people dead and 546 others injured.

By comparison, the GVA recorded 742 shootings over the same period in 2022, when the four-day span stretched from Friday to Monday.

Before the pandemic, in 2019, there were 496 incidents — almost 10% fewer than this year.

The uptick in shootings around Independence Day from 2019 to 2022 corresponds with a national rise in homicides during the pandemic.

One-third of this year’s Fourth of July weekend shootings were concentrated in just 12 U.S. cities, per the GVA data.

In Chicago — the nation’s third largest city — there were 41 shootings from Saturday to Tuesday night.

The GVA also tracks “mass shootings,” which it defines as a shooting where four or more people are injured or killed, not including the shooter.

From July 1 to July 4 there were 16 mass shooting incidents this year — including attacks in Baltimore, Fort Worth and Philadelphia.

In fact, there have been more mass shootings on the Fourth of July than any other calendar day over the past decade, a recent CNN analysis found.