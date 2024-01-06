Fugitive arrested after trying to ram sheriff’s vehicles in LA

A man wanted for nearly two years after he rammed his vehicle into law enforcement in Los Angeles County was arrested Thursday after he attempted to escape again by utilizing the same tactics.

George “Rand” Akrey, 38, of Woodland Hills, was taken into custody Thursday around 12:20 p.m. on the 21000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Akrey was wanted by authorities since April 2022 after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date for 21 counts of grand theft, leading to five felony warrants being issued for his arrest.

The following month, Akrey was located by detectives from the Moorpark Investigations Unit in a remote area of Lancaster. When detectives attempted to take him into custody, Akrey rammed one of their vehicles with a “large truck,” causing serious injury to one deputy and giving him enough time to escape.

That led to an additional warrant to be issued in L.A. County for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

The investigation continued over the course of the following year and detectives later determined that Akrey had begun using a series of fake and stolen identities, false documents, and changes to his appearance to conceal his identity. His girlfriend, identified as 30-year-old Kierstyn Robinson, was aiding in those efforts, officials said.

On Thursday, investigators from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office attempted to bring Akrey into custody, but he attempted to flee, ramming his vehicle into two law enforcement vehicles.

Deputies then deployed undisclosed “less-lethal” alternatives to remove him from the driver’s seat to “prevent him from continuing to endanger the lives of the detectives on-scene and the public.”

Akrey was arrested for his outstanding warrants and is being held without bail at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility. He is due in court Monday, officials said. Additional charges for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer during his arrest will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.

Robinson was arrested without incident later that day in Simi Valley. She was booked into jail and is being held on $10,000 bail as she awaits charges for aiding a known fugitive. She is also due in court Monday.