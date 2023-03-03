Funeral set for New Jersey councilwoman found shot to death

(NewsNation) — The funeral for the New Jersey councilwoman found shot to death in her car in February is set for Saturday.

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s funeral will be at a church in Newark, New Jersey. Her death has shattered the silence of a normally peaceful and quiet community.

“We have lived here for two years and not (had) a single problem with anything,” neighbor Elijah Gil said.

Some witnesses claimed they saw someone dressed in black running away, darting through a walkway, heading toward the Garden State Parkway after the shooting.

Investigators searched through the woods near the highway looking for a weapon or footprints, while worried neighbors questioned if it was a random killing or if Dwumfour was targeted.

It’s been a month since she died, and her parents say the only information they have is what’s written in news articles or shown on television because investigators haven’t kept in contact with them.



“It would be good to assure the community that they are not in danger, that this was not some random act of violence,” attorney John Wisniewski said. He’s been asked to help Dwumfour’s parents, who feel they’re being ignored.

“I think that for the Dwumfour family, it’s just simply a matter of: ‘Would somebody at least reassure us that everything was being done possible to find out who viciously murdered their daughter, who ended this promising young woman’s life?'” Wisniewski said. “Right now that’s what they’re asking for.”

NewsNation contacted the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office for an update and was told there are none at this time.

“The prosecutor is declining to comment on the case because it is an ongoing investigation,” the office said.

Both the New Jersey State Police and FBI are also assisting with the investigation.

“There’s nothing about this on the state police website. There’s nothing about this on the Middlesex County Crime Stoppers website,” Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski says the family isn’t aware if Dwumfour had been threatened or had concerns about her safety leading up to the shooting.

New Jersey’s governor said after the shooting that he doesn’t believe it was politically motivated, but Wisniewski says they won’t know that for sure until the shooter has been arrested.

Meanwhile, Dwumfour’s husband, whom she recently married, is said to be in Nigeria. There’s no word on if he will be attending the funeral, but he continues to post tributes to his late wife on social media.

Dwumfour also leaves behind a young daughter.