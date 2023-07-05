Gag order issued in case of father accused of killing 3 sons

Chad Doerman sheds a tear as he stands just inside the Clermont County Municipal courtroom for his bond hearing, Friday, June 16, 2023 in Batavia, Ohio. Doerman allegedly shot and killed his three young sons and wounded their mother at their Ohio home. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

(NewsNation) — A judge declined to issue a full gag order in the case of an Ohio man who confessed to killing his three young sons.

Chad Doerman appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning. While the court previously allowed news outlets to livestream a hearing on the case, they were turned away from the latest hearing.

Doerman’s defense team requested money to hire a mental health team and other investigators for their case. They also requested a full protective order to prevent prosecutors for discussing the case with the media.

The judge declared the order too broad but did issue a standard gag order prohibiting attorneys from speaking to the media with exceptions for things like discussing what happened in open court.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Doerman confessed to planning the murders of his three young children. Doerman is accused of shooting 7-year-old Clayton, 4-year-old Hunter and 3-year-old Chase in what has been described as an “execution-style” killing.

The killing took place at the family’s home in Monroe Township, Ohio, where prosecutors said Doerman lined his sons up before shooting them in the head, chasing down one child who attempted to escape.

Another child, a daughter, was not shot and fled the scene. The boys’ mother was shot in the hand.

Doerman faces nine charges and is being held without bond. He has pled not guilty and the next trial date is set for Sep. 12, 2023. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.