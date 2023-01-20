Gallery owner who hosed homeless woman out on bail

Shannon Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down a homeless woman last week, was arrested on Wednesday, the San Francisco Police Department said. (Photo courtesy of Brioche SF)

SAN FRANSICO (NewsNation) — The San Francisco art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down a homeless woman last week is no longer in police custody following an arrest on Wednesday.

Shannon Collier Gwin is facing a misdemeanor battery charge for the alleged “intentional and unlawful spraying of water on or around a woman experiencing homelessness,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday.

Gwin’s actions made headlines earlier this month, after a video of him spraying water on the woman circulated on the internet.

In his first interview after the incident, with the San Francisco Chronicle, Gwin defended his actions.

“She starts screaming belligerent things, spitting, yelling at me,” he said. “At that point, she was so out of control … I spray her with the hose and say, ‘Move, move. I will help you.’”

If convicted, Gwin could face a $2,000 fine and up to six months in jail if convicted.

The San Francisco Police Department’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing, police said.