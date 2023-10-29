Georgia inmates escape from detention center; 1 of 4 captured

Four inmate who escaped from Bibb County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

(NewsNation) — Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, was apprehended inside a home in southwest Georgia Sunday. He is one of four inmates who escaped from a detention center two weeks ago.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced Stokes was escorted into a law enforcement center after being caught by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

On Oct. 16 four inmates escaped from a Georgia detention center through a damaged day room window after cutting a fence. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to aid the escape.

Stokes was being held for firearm possession and drug trafficking.

Georgia police and federal agents are still searching for the other three inmates who escaped with Stokes, urging the public to keep an eye out for 52-year-old Joey Fournier, 24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson, or 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell.

Anyone with information on the escaped inmates can call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.