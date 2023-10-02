Georgia prison guard killed by inmate during shift

FORSYTH, Ga. (NewsNation) — A Georgia correctional officer at Smith State Prison was assaulted and killed by an inmate on Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Correctional Officer Robert Clark, 42, was escorting two offenders when one of the inmates, Layton Lester, attacked the officer from behind with a makeshift weapon, the press release said. The other inmate, Marko Willingham, stepped in to assist the officer but was also injured by the attacking offender, according to the GDC.

Both Clark and Willingham were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

Clark succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Willingham remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the press release said.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said in the statement.

The correctional officer had just started his career at the prison back in April of this year.

Lester will be charged with the assault and death of Clark, as well as the assault of Willingham.