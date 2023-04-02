Georgia teen recovering after violent attack, sends message

(NewsNation) — Trent Lehrkamp is recovering at an out-of-state treatment center, getting care for the emotional trauma suffered from a series of attacks that landed him in the emergency room.

His family told NewsNation affiliate WSAV the 19-year-old was finally discharged after spending days in a Georgia hospital — a visit that started on a ventilator.

In an exclusive audio message to WSAV, Trent thanked people for supporting him, saying, “I’m alive and doing well. Just know it’s going to be a long time for me to get over this, through the trauma, but one day hopefully within the next few months or so, I might be back.”

The Glynn County Police Department continues to investigate what occurred at a St. Simons Island party after Lehrkamp landed in the emergency room with high levels of intoxication.

Trent’s family said the teenager was taken advantage of by a group of teens he considered his friends.

Because of rumors being spread online, the family wished to note that Lehrkamp is not on the autism spectrum.

Lehrkamp is now supporting the police investigation into the three separate attacks he went through, adding a strong promise to the end of his message saying, “justice will be served.”

So far no one has been arrested.

Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson encourages anyone with more information on the incident to come forward or contact the Glynn County Police Department. Police say those with information may also call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or email them at 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

As Lehrkamp’s story continues to receive national attention, a GoFundMe set up on his behalf.

NewsNation affiliate WSAV contributed to this report.