Georgia woman arrested in Bahamas for alleged murder plot

(NewsNation) — An alleged murder plot led to the arrest of a Georgia woman after authorities say they accidentally found messages detailing plans to kill her husband.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, and two other men were arrested in the Bahamas. The mother of three was believed to be having an affair with one of the men.

During an investigation of an unrelated suspected burglary, police were reviewing messages from a phone. As they combed through all the data, they reported finding disturbing messages uncovering a plot to kill Shiver’s husband.

Sources with information about the investigation say Shiver allegedly hired a hitman to carry out the murder scheme.

Shiver lived with her husband Robert Shiver and three children in the Bahamas. Her husband played football at Auburn University where the couple first met. He reportedly filed for divorce after finding out she was romantically involved with someone else.

Shiver and the other two men arrested, Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold, appeared in court Friday. They were not yet required to enter a plea. They are due back in court in October.