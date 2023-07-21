Gilgo Beach case evidence sat in plain sight for a decade. Why?

(NewsNation) — A key piece of evidence was sitting right in the Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s driveway. Why did it more than 10 years for police to track him down?

“I don’t know what was done, but you know, clearly something wasn’t done correctly,” said Robert Trotta, a former Suffolk County detective from 1988-2013. “Because once they got this Chevy Avalanche, the whole thing fell into place.”

Rex Heuermann, 59, has been charged in connection with the deaths of three women whose bodies were found in 2010 and 2011 along a stretch of highway on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach. He’s the lead suspect in a fourth death. All of the women were sex workers and were found wrapped in burlap sacks.

Police recovered a green Chevrolet Avalanche from his home in Massapequa Park, as well as one from a second property in South Carolina.

At the time of the killings, a witness told police there had been a first generation dark-colored Avalanche in one victim’s driveway before she went missing. They also gave a distinctive description of the driver — in his 40s, hulking and “an ogre.”

Trotta said he spoke to former police chiefs who were unaware of that evidence. He also says corruption within the department, including a report that the former chief of police had been caught with sex workers, could have affected the attitude and lens through which the killings were viewed.

“Now, you have a guy who’s patronizing prostitutes in the past, and now, this murder case comes up where you are finding these sex workers on Gilgo Beach. Do you think that`s going to be a high priority for a guy who is associating with prostitutes?” Trotta said.

Police say Heuermann had seven burner phones and also used the phone of one of the victims to call and taunt her family.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to three charges of first-degree murder and three charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. Authorities are continuing to work toward charging him for the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Heuermann’s attorney has denied the murder allegations and said the evidence made public at this point is circumstantial.