Attorney calls wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer an accomplice

(NewsNation) — Long Island lawyer John Ray claims to possess evidence suggesting the wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is not only aware of but complicit in the murders of at least three women found at Gilgo Beach.

“She should be considered a suspect and not just a bystander or someone who’s been victimized by her husband,” Ray said in an interview with local newspaper New York Daily News.

Heuermann, 59, was arrested on July 13 and charged with the murders of three sex workers whose remains were discovered near Gilgo Beach in 2010 and 2011. The Manhattan architect and father of two is also the main suspect in the killing of a fourth person.

Heuermann’s wife, Asa Ellerup, filed for divorce after he was arrested and charged with the murders.

“She is complicit in her husband’s solicitation and use of sex workers in his home over the course of years,” Ray said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “CUOMO.”

Ray suggested that Ellerup not knowing what her husband was up to in their home was “nonsense.”

“She was in this tiny little home, where she lived and he lived. She was upstairs when he would be downstairs having sex with these prostitutes, and he spent enormous amounts of money on them,” Ray continued. “And it was a regular thing that happened.”

Ellerup’s attorney dismissed the allegations and denied any link to the heinous killings.

NewsNation does not have proof of what Ray is suggesting. Authorities had initially ruled out any involvement of Ellerup, who they say had an alibi at the time of the crimes.

The Suffolk County Police Department said Ellerup was not in town at those times and do not believe Ellerup was aware of what was going on.

NewsNation has reached out to the Suffolk County Police Department and the district attorney for comment and has not heard back.

“I have a witness, a very credible witness, who I spent many hours with to interview,” Ray said. “And from that witness, as well as from the circumstances of this case, I know that Mrs. Ellerup is conning the public right now.”

But Ray’s refusal to reveal the witness’s identity has led to calls for further investigation and corroboration of the claims.

“She is a very, very credible witness,” Ray said. “I tested her using the usual tests for truth, and she tested out fine.”

Ray pointed to DNA evidence found at the crime scene, claiming two out of three hairs found on the wrappings of the victims’ bodies belong Ellerup.

“That alone puts her in the circle of suspicion,” Ray said.

However, skepticism remains high as legal experts point out that DNA evidence does not necessarily indicate complicity, especially if the victims were inside the wife’s own house.

NewsNation does not have proof to corroborate Ray’s claims. Authorities had initially ruled out any involvement of Ellerup, who they say had an alibi at the time of the crimes.

“I do not say that she was seen killing anybody,” Ray said during a Saturday appearance on “NewsNation Prime.” ”I say that she was present in the home and knew very well that this man had a long series for years of prostitutes coming to his home and paying them while she was there upstairs and present when some of this is happening.”

The Suffolk County Police Department said Ellerup was not in town at those times and do not believe Ellerup was aware of what was going on.

Attorneys for the family of Heuermann joined NewNation’s “CUOMO” to respond to the accusations that Heuermann’s now estranged wife should be considered a suspect.

“John Ray is trying to keep himself relevant in this case,” Robert Macedonio, attorney for Ellerup, said. “John Ray is the only one in this case that tends to benefit from any civil litigation, John Ray is trying to tie her into it so we can gather any assets she may or may not obtain from the bus, This mystery witness does not exist, I can assure you, as Ella was not involved in this, knew nothing about it.”

Vess Mitev, attorney for Heuermann’s two adult children, said Ray’s accusations are “a disservice” to the victims in this case.

“I think it’s a hamfisted, you know, porcine attempt to insert himself into a case that he actually has no involvement in whatsoever,” Mitev said.