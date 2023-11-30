Report: Hair on bodies matches Gilgo Beach suspect’s wife’s DNA

(NewsNation) — A DNA sample taken from the estranged wife of alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann matches genetic material found on the remains of three Long Island victims, ABC News reports.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has not confirmed the report, but if verified, it would be another bombshell in the case allegedly revealed by DNA.

The purported DNA match between Asa Ellerup’s cheek swab and material found on some of the victims opens new questions about Heuermann’s wife’s possible connections to the murders.

Ellerup has not been charged, and the Suffolk County Police Department previously said Ellerup was not in town during the time of the killings.

“There is nothing new in the reports (today),” said Ellerup’s attorney, Bob Macedonio. “This is consistent with what the prosecution stated at Rex Heuermann’s arraignment. We have not seen or received any further DNA reports. The prosecution has been consistent since day one that Asa Ellerup is not a suspect and was not in the jurisdiction when these homicides were committed.”

Heuermann, 59, has been charged in connection with the deaths of three women whose bodies were found in 2010 and 2011 along a stretch of highway on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail at Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead, New York.

Ellerup, who filed for divorce a few days after her husband’s arrest, has only attended one of Heuermann’s court dates.

Ellerup’s attorney, Bob Macedonio, told “Banfield” it took her a while to be emotionally ready to see him face charges in court.

“She would like to see for herself and hear for herself what are the allegations,” Macedonio said. “Nobody wants to believe that their spouse is capable of these crimes.”

Ellerup left the courtroom about five minutes after Heuermann arrived handcuffed for his conference. Three minutes in, Heuermann made eye contact with Ellerup, and she appeared to smile ear to ear.

Macedonio, however, insisted Ellerup was not smiling.

“I can assure you, Asa was not smiling. There’s nothing to smile about. She takes these allegations very seriously,” Macedonio said. “If there was any facial expression, it was out of nervousness.”