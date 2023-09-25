Family of Gilgo Beach suspect asks court to release seized guns

(NewsNation) — The family of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is asking the court to release weapons seized during a search of the family home.

Heuermann was not present for the conference as lawyers argued over what to do with the cache of more than 200 weapons.

Heuermann is accused of murdering three women whose bodies were found at Giglo Beach in Long Island, New York. During a 12-day search, police removed 287 weapons from the home Heuermann shared with his family.

Now his wife, who has filed for divorce, is asking the court to release the weapons. Lawyers for Asa Ellerup argued the weapons include family heirlooms and they should be considered part of marital assets in the divorce.

Attorneys for Ellerup want the firearms, along with other items including cash, clothing and jewelry to be released so they can be sold and the proceeds held until the divorce proceedings are complete.

Ellerup’s lawyer argued the family needs the money that would come from selling the guns as they have been struggling financially since Heuermann’s arrest.

The judge has yet to rule on what will happen to the firearms, but a decision could come this week when Hueurmann is expected to appear for a status hearing.