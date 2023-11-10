Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann’s wife visits him in jail

(NewsNation) — Asa Ellerup visited her husband, Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann, in jail for the first time since he was arrested.

Ellerup’s attorney confirmed to NewsNation that the pair spent one hour together in the jail and said it was the first time they had seen each other since before Heuermann was taken into custody.

Ellerup filed for divorce from Heuermann shortly after he was arrested in July. Heuermann is being held in a Suffolk County jail, having pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He is also a suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes but has not been charged with her death.

All four women were sex workers whose remains were among those of 11 victims found near Gilgo Beach in 2010 and 2011. Most of the victims were sex workers, but it’s not clear if Heuermann could be linked to some of the other deaths or if those were separate crimes.

Investigators used DNA to identify Heuermann as a suspect and took him into custody, removing a large number of items from the architect’s Long Island home after a search.

Ellerup and Heuermann’s adult children have maintained they knew nothing about Heuermann’s alleged crimes and are innocent bystanders in the case.

A production crew was also spotted at the Heuermann home, with lights and cameras spotted. It’s not clear what was being filmed at the house.