Gilgo Beach Killings: Here’s what we know about the case

(NewsNation) — Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann appeared in court for the first time as he faces charges in the deaths of three of the 11 victims. Here’s what we know about the case so far:

Who are the Gilgo Beach victims?

Between 2010 and 2011, authorities in Suffolk County, New York found the remains of 11 other people at Gilgo Beach. The discovery began during the search for Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old aspiring actress and sex worker who ultimately became one of the Gilgo Beach victims.

Authorities found Gilbert’s remains, followed by the discovery of the bodies of Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Jessica Taylor, Valerie Mack, an unidentified toddler, an unidentified Asian male and two unidentified women. One of the unknown women is believed to be the toddler’s mother.

A seventh Gilgo Beach victim, previously referred to as Fire Island Jane Doe, was identified by the Suffolk County District Attorney Friday morning as 34-year-old Karen Vergata.

Vergata’s remains were found about a mile west of Davis Park Beach and her DNA was cross-examined with family DNA. Additional remains were found in Nassau County, and her skull was found following Taylor’s discovery.

Authorities are continuing to attempt to identify the other unknown victims.

Did one person kill all of the victims?

Authorities have cautioned it’s possible there are multiple killers responsible for the various deaths. Heuermann, so far, has been connected to the deaths of what are known as the “Gilgo Four,” Barthelemy, Brainard-Barnes, Waterman and Costello.

Which deaths is Heuermann charged in?

So far, Heuermann faces charges in the deaths of Barthelemy, Costello and Waterman. All three women were sex workers. Barthelemy, 24, disappeared in 2009 and after her disappearance, her sister received taunting calls from the killer. Costello, 27, was never reported missing and was identified after her remains were found. Waterman, 22, left behind a 3-year-old daughter when she disappeared in 2010.

Could he face charges for additional victims?

Heuermann is considered a prime suspect in Brainard-Barnes’ death, but has not been charged in connection to her death. The 27-year-old disappeared in 2007 and was reported missing by a friend.

Investigators have not given any indication on whether they expect to bring charges related to the deaths of the other victims found along the same stretch of beach.

Will Heuermann face charges out of state?

It’s unclear. Authorities have been looking at whether or not Heuermann could be connected to crimes in other areas. Police in Las Vegas said they were investigating cases possibly linked to Heuermann and police in South Carolina were searching the timeshare Heuermann co-owned with his brother.

Police in Atlantic County, New Jersey were also looking into whether Heuermann could be connected to the death of several sex workers outside Atlantic City, but announced he was not a suspect in the case.