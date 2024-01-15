Investigators to announce major Gilgo Beach case development

Riverhead, N.Y.: Accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, New York on August 1, 2023. (Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Investigators are announcing a major development in the Giglo Beach case Tuesday morning.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr., Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Robert Waring and other members of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force are holding a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to announce what they are calling a “significant development.”

The Gilgo Beach task force has been investigating the deaths of 10 people whose remains were found along the New York beach in 2010 and 2011. Most of the victims were sex workers.

In July, police arrested 60-year-old Rex Heuermann for the murders of three women, with police considering him as a suspect in the death of a fourth. Police used familial DNA evidence to help identify Heuermann, who was taken into custody and is being held in a Suffolk County correctional facility awaiting trial.

The women known as the Gilgo four were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. All four women were sex workers; Barthelemy’s family said a man using her phone had taunted the family with graphic details of what he had done to her sexually and said he killed her.

Heuermann was charged with the murders of Barthelemy, Watermen and Costello after his arrest, but at the time authorities said there was not enough evidence to charge him for the death of Brainard-Barnes.