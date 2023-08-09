Judge orders DNA sample from Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann

This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP0

(NewsNation) — A judge has granted a request from prosecutors to demand a DNA test from accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann.

Police used familial DNA to identify Heuermann as a suspect and asked the court to compel Heuermann to provide an oral swab for DNA testing.

The court order said police used DNA from a water bottle found outside Heuermann’s home and compared it to hairs found at the crime scene. They determined it came from Heuermann’s wife or a close relative of hers. Additional DNA evidence from a partially eaten pizza was also matched to the hair.

Heuermann’s wife and children already provided DNA samples to investigators.

At least ten victims were found along Gilgo Beach between 2010 and 2011. Heuermann is being charged with murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He is also considered a strong suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

After searching Heuermann’s home, investigators uncovered more than 200 weapons and a vault large enough to walk into. Police in other states are also investigating whether Heuermann could be connected to more crimes in other locations.