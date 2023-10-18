Attorney lays out new evidence against Rex Heuermann

GILGO BEACH, N.Y. (NewsNation) — Attorney John Ray, representing victims of an alleged Long Island serial killer, is expected to provide evidence connecting suspect Rex Heuermann to the cases of Shannan Gilbert and Karen Vergata.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison is also expected to attend the news conference.

The case first drew headlines in 2010 when police began searching for Gilbert near Gilgo Beach. Instead, they discovered 10 sets of remains of other people: eight women, one man and a toddler.

Vergata’s body was identified in August 2023, 27 years after her body was found.

Heuermann, 60, was arrested July 13 on murder charges in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, three of the women whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach.

He pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail at Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.