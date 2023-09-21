Girlfriend of suspect mistakenly released from jail arrested

(NewsNation) — Authorities said Wednesday they arrested the girlfriend of a suspect in a 2021 killing who was mistakenly released from a jail in Indiana earlier this month.

The 29-year-old woman is in custody on one count of assisting a criminal, which is a Level 5 felony, NewsNation local affiliate WXIN reports. Officials say she was the first person Kevin Mason called upon his accidental release Sept. 13 from the Marion County Adult Detention Center.

Mason, 28, was released because of a faulty records review performed by inmate clerks, a press release by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

He initially was taken into custody on Sept. 11. Officials allege Mason shot a man to death on June 11, 2021 in Minnesota, then fled the state.

An internal investigation is being conducted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It has already led to the termination of two inmate records clerks, according to WXIN.

There’s been a “round-the-clock” manhunt for Mason since he left.

Mason is described as a 5-foot-9, 205-pound male with a cross tattooed under his right eye. Those with information on where he is can call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS or 911.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Mason’s arrest.

“We are going to be very aggressive in pursuing you,” Col. James Martin with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said about Mason. “We will find you and we will criminally charge you.”

NewsNation local affiliate WXIN contributed to this article.