Tennessee Guardsman allegedly applies to fake hitman job

  • Josiah Garcia, 21, allegedly applied for a hitman job online
  • After being alerted, authorities set up a sting to arrest him
  • The website has led to at least 30 more arrests, the FBI says
Crime

