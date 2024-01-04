Active shooter at Iowa high school

(NewsNation) — There is an active shooter situation at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, with multiple law enforcement agencies responding.

Police will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. CT with more information on the incident.

The first call to police came in at 7:40 a.m. CT and police have been on scene for more than an hour.

NewsNation affiliate WHO reports police and Iowa State Troopers have blocked off the area surrounding the school and multiple ambulances have been seen coming and going from the area.

A WHO photographer also witnessed students reuniting with parents nearby.

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city’s high school.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Perry High School is located about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, Iowa, and has a student population of 573 with 47 staff members. Thursday was the first day students were back in class after the winter break.

GOP Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy had two events scheduled in Perry on Thursday ahead of the Iowa Caucus. He offered his prayers for the community on X, formerly known as Twitter, after news of the shooting broke.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.