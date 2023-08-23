Active shooting scene in Pittsburgh following eviction

(NewsNation) — Police are dealing with an active shooter scene in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after law enforcement attempted to serve an eviction notice.

The scene is about a half mile from the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, which said it would be operating with enhanced security due to the situation.

The incident began when sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice to a male squatter. An attorney who worked on the eviction told NewsNation the deputies had been warned the man might be difficult to remove.

After deputies arrived, the man began shooting, with hundreds of gunshots being reported. Law enforcement evacuated the Garfield neighborhood, including pulling one resident from their house into a SWAT vehicle.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area for now as it is still an active shooter situation.