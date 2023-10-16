Legal battle heats up over Nashville shooter’s manifesto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation) — The Tennessee Court of Appeals heard oral testimony Monday over whether the writings left behind by the Nashville school shooter who killed three kids and three adults at a Christian elementary school back in March should be released to the public.

Early on in their investigation of the shooting at Covenant School, police announced they recovered writings by the suspect they described as a manifesto.

While body camera footage of the shooting was released, the shooter’s manifesto was not. These writings will remained sealed until the case is sorted out in court.

Many people, including presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, have been calling on the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and other Tennessee officials to release the documents, with some filing lawsuits.

The National Police Association filed Freedom of Information Act requests to try and get the manifesto released but were denied by a judge.

Parents of the children who died, as well as The Covenant School itself, have been fighting to keep the writings from being revealed to the public, arguing in a legal brief that no good can come from releasing the “dangerous and harmful writings of a mentally-damaged person.”

While most of the victims’ families are against the release of the manifesto, one family member wants it to be made public.

Reggie Hall, the brother of shooting victim Mike Hall, said, “For me personally, not knowing the shooter’s true motives leaves a large void in my heart and in my brother’s story.”

All sides of the argument presented their positions Monday — but there was no ruling.