Arguments over Nashville shooter’s manifesto release to be heard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation) — A legal battle is heating up over the manifesto left behind by the Nashville school shooter who killed three kids and three adults at a Christian elementary school back in March.

The Tennessee Court of Appeals will hear oral testimony Monday related to the fight on whether the writings should be released to the public.

Early on in their investigation, police announced they had recovered writings they described as a manifesto.

The writings sparked public interest largely because the 28-year-old shooter identified as transgender, and many people — including presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — have called on the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and other Tennessee officials to release the document.

However, parents of the children who died have been fighting to keep those writings from being revealed to the public, and a judge sided with them in the case by denying a Freedom of Information Act request.

The MNPD originally announced it was going to release the body cam footage and the manifesto. The department released the body cam video, but not the manifesto.

The FBI had reviewed the writings and a number of lawsuits were filed to force the police to release the documents.

The National Police Association even filed Freedom of Information Act requests to try and get the manifesto released but were denied by a judge who sided with the victims’ families.

In court on Monday, NPA members will try to get this decision overturned.

While most of the victims’ families will speak against the release of the manifesto, one family member will fight for its release.

Reggie Hall, the brother of shooting victim Mike Hall, said, “For me personally, not knowing the shooter’s true motives leaves a large void in my heart and in my brother’s story.”

The hearing will be held before the court of appeals at 1 p.m. CT at the Nashville Supreme Court building. The judge will grant 15 minutes to each side: the parents of the victims and the National Police Association.