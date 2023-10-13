Baltimore police arrest suspect in Morgan State shooting

Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Balitmore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

(NewsNation) — The Baltimore Police Department announced it has arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with a shooting at Morgan State University.

Five people were injured in the shooting, which happened at a homecoming event and caused a lockdown at the historically black university.

Previously, police said the shooting was the result of a dispute, but the intended target was not among the injured victims.

BPD said the juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday without incident and will be facing multiple counts of attempted murder.

Detectives have also issued a warrant for 18-year-old Jovan Williams, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes in contact with Williams or has information on him is advised to call 911.

Police identified the alleged shooters from surveillance video taken during the shooting.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city,” said Commissioner Richard Worley.

Metro Crime Stoppers and the ATF are offering a reward of up to $9,000 for tips leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on the shooting can call detectives at 410-396-2444 or by dialing 911.