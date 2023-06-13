Denver Police to release footage from shooting after Nuggets win

Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team’s first NBA Championship early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(NewsNation) — Officials believe the shooting in Denver, Colorado, was connected to a drug deal gone wrong, not part of the Denver Nuggets victory celebration.

The Denver Police Department announced it would release Halo video footage of the incident on social media Tuesday.

“While monitoring, the officers heard multiple shots. Officers located gunshot victims. They detained individuals, one individual fled on foot. This individual is suffering from gunshot wounds. They found fentanyl pills and a firearm when searching them, none of the occupants in the vehicle were shot,” Clark said at the press conference.

All ten victims who were shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Five of the victims remain in the hospital, Denver Police Commander Matt Clark said at a Tuesday press conference.

The gunfire broke out at around 12:30 a.m., about three and a half hours after the game, Denver police said in a statement.

Police believe five or six of the ten victims were bystanders.

Two individuals are in custody in connection to the shooting: 22-year-old Ricardo Vasquez and 33-year-old Raoul Jones, Clark announced at the press conference. While searching Vasquez, police found four baggies of fentanyl pills.

Paramedics arrived on the scene as soon as shots were fired and six ambulances transferred ten patients to Denver Medical Center, according to Gary Bryskiewicz, Denver chief paramedic.

Police said there were 100 officers stationed at the area where the incident took place, saying there is always a potential for danger with large gatherings.

“Not long before that, there were hundreds of individuals that were in the intersection there, peaceful being celebrating,” Clark said, adding, “There are far too many guns in our community today, far too many individuals that act irresponsibly with weapons. And so I think that is something that people need to be aware of and be cognizant of.”

Clark says it is too early to tell whether the incident was gang-related, but the investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be pursued if appropriate.