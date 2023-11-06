Father of Highland Park shooting suspect accepts plea deal

(NewsNation) — Robert Crimo, Jr., father of the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect, has accepted a plea deal with a sentence of two years probation and 60 days in the Lake County Jail.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart announced the deal in a press conference after reading out loud the names of the victims. The charges against Crimo were reduced from seven felony reckless conduct charges to seven misdmeanor reckless felony charges. He will also have to give up his firearm owner’s identification card and surrender all of his weapons.

Crimo previously waived his right to a jury trial after being charged for helping his son obtain a gun license despite the then 19-year-old having made threats of violence.

Rinehart stressed that Crimo admitted his guilt in helping his son get a FOID card, a move Rinehart called “reckless and dangerous.” He noted that Crimo and the rest of his family, along with others in the community, were aware his son had made threats of violence but still assisted him in getting a FOID card.

“He had a deeper understanding of his son’s problems than the government ever could,” Rinehart said.

Robert Crimo III was indicted by a grand jury on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. He has pleaded not guilty.

Rinehart described shootings as a problem plaguing the country, most committed with guns bought legally by people with no criminal history, calling America a nation “drowning in guns.”

The shooting at a 4th of July parade left seven people dead and dozens more injured. According to legal experts, charges aren’t often filed against parents or guardians of accused shooters because it is difficult to prove they were aiding in committing the crime.

Rinehart emphasized the novel nature of the charges, saying it was time to hold parents accountable for their actions in helping their children obtain dangerous weapons.

“Very few parents are held accountable for the actions of their children,” he said. “That era has come to an end.”