Fort Worth shooting leaves at least 3 dead, 8 hurt

Police arrive on the scene of a deadly shooting late Monday, July 3, 2023 in Forth Worth, Texas. Authorities say gunfire erupted following a local festival in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. (WFAA via AP)

(NewsNation) — Three people are dead and eight more are hurt after an overnight shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, police confirmed to NewsNation. Nobody has been arrested and police have not released any suspect information.

One of the victims is a juvenile, but police have not confirmed if that person is hurt or dead.

Police told NewsNation it happened at an event in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and another two at hospitals. A homicide unit spokesperson said the number of injured may increase because some people went to the hospital in private vehicles and may not be counted yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.