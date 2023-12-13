Gunman in triple slaying was accused of child sex crimes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who police say shot four people inside a Las Vegas home before turning the gun on himself on Monday had been accused of child sex crimes and was on house arrest, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

NewsNation affiliate KLAS Investigators have confirmed that Marvin Ray Patterson is the shooter in the murder-suicide.

Patterson was accused of sex crimes against children and was wearing an ankle monitor. His bail had previously been reduced from $100,000 to $10,000, 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Monday afternoon, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said that a man shot one woman and three children under the age of 14 inside a Centennial Hills apartment in the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road near Durango Drive and Veterans Memorial Highway.

The woman and two children did not survive. One child was taken to the hospital. The gunman shot and killed himself.

Who is Marvin Ray Patterson?

Patterson was arrested in October of 2022, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. Pro-Tem Judge Jessica Green first granted $100,000 bail with high-level electronic monitoring and ordered him to surrender his passport and stay away from children under the age of 18.

Approximately two months later, Judge Diana Sullivan reduced the bail to $10,000, also with high-level electronic monitoring and the same requirements to give up his passport and to stay away from children under 18.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office objected to holding a bail hearing while Patterson’s attorney argued for the $10,000 bail, according to court records. It was also noted that Patterson’s brother was present.

A receipt obtained by 8 News Now Investigators showed that Patterson posted $10,000 bond by working with a Las Vegas bail bond company for his release.

Patterson was charged with nine felony charges, including five counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, two counts of sexual assault with a minor under 16 years of age, one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 16, and one count of first-degree kidnapping of a minor. The crimes were alleged to have taken place from 2013 to 2022.

The case was moved to Clark County District Court earlier this year. A jury trial was scheduled for April 2024.

Patterson was born and raised in Las Vegas, had a wife and three children, and was a video engineer who co-owned a company, according to a document filed by his attorney.

To reach the National Sexual Assault Hotline, call 1-800-656-4673.

