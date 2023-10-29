Halloween weekend sees multiple shootings across US

(NewsNation) — Dozens of people were injured and killed in shootings across the county over the Halloween weekend.

A fight in the streets of Tampa, Florida, left two people dead and 18 others injured after at least two shooters opened fire just before 3 a.m., Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said

Detectives arrested Tyrell Stephen Phillips, 22, in connection to the shooting and at least one other suspect was being sought out previously, but Bercaw did not immediately say Sunday afternoon whether police were still seeking anyone else after Phillips’ arrest.

At least 15 people were wounded in Chicago after a gunman fired shots into a crowded Halloween party Sunday around 1 a.m. on the city’s West Side. The victims were between 26 and 53 years old.

The gunman allegedly ran from the scene but was taken into custody nearby by authorities. No charges have been filed yet.

In Texarkana, Texas, three people died and three others were injured after at least two men pulled out rifles and started shooting at a party in the back room of a business Saturday, the local police department said.

All six victims were between 19 and 31 years old. Police said one man died at the scene while a woman and a second man died at a hospital overnight.

In Indianapolis, Indiana, one person was killed and nine others were injured Saturday night after a party on the city’s northeast side. The shooting took place at a Halloween party, according to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Officers were already responding to the scene after receiving reports of a large party when they heard shots being fired. One female victim, not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a nightclub in Wichita, Kansas early Sunday. Officers were monitoring the nightclub from outside when they heard multiple gunshots.

According to KSN, Wichita police are determining what led to the shooting and are searching for a suspect.