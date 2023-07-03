CHICAGO (NewsNation) — For many Americans, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate and remember those who fought for the nation’s freedom. But last year, it was much different for many people in a suburb of Chicago when a parade turned deadline in Highland Park.

A gunman opened fire from a rooftop during the suburban city’s Independence Day Parade, killing seven and injuring 48 others.

The alleged gunman has remained in custody and is awaiting trial in the case.

Meanwhile, the residents of Highland Park and surrounding neighborhoods are still learning to cope.

This year, Highland Park has opted out of celebrating the holiday with a parade. Instead, the community will come together in solidarity and walk, remembering the lives it lost the year prior and the tragedy that stained its streets.

“The City and Park District are working collaboratively to develop events and activities using a trauma-informed approach with a goal of balancing the diverse needs that have emerged in the wake of the Highland Park shooting,” city officials said in a statement. “The theme, ‘We are Highland Park,’ focuses on who we are as a community. The day’s events will be flexible and structured to allow community members the opportunity to participate in the way that is most comfortable and meaningful for them.”

The walk will follow the original parade route and, according to the city, will symbolize the “reclaiming” of the town as the community builds resilience. The walk will not include floats or performers, and will not include viewing.

“We know that the day will be filled with emotion as we mark the one-year remembrance of the Highland Park shooting,” Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said. “We have carefully planned events and activities that will allow our community the time and space to remember the seven individuals who were taken from us too soon, opportunities to gather and connect, and provide us with the chance to celebrate Independence Day together as we create new traditions and memories.”

The city will also not display fireworks this year in consideration of concerns regarding the notice of the firecrackers.

However, the city will hold a community picnic where families and residents can come together as a community to celebrate the holiday.

A Q&A by the city revealed potential questions and answers related to trauma-affected topics, including a question about participating without having to attend an event with large crowds.

The city has provided a live stream opportunity for residents who want to be involved, but don’t feel comfortable attending the event.

Howard Prager, a Highland Park resident who was in a band playing on a float during last year’s parade, said it’s still so hard for him to realize that he survived.

Prager said he hasn’t been able to play at another parade since the shooting the previous year. However, he was asked if he would play this year at the picnic, and he said yes. But to his surprise.

“Then I started thinking about it, and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh. What do I need to do to prepare myself?'” he said.

Prager continued, “It’s so important to play music and bring joy to all Americans that celebrate and enjoy Independence Day. We need to keep this as an anomaly and not as something that we live with every day.”

Despite his trauma, Prager agreed to play with his band again for the celebrations. But he advises everyone who will be out and about to celebrate to be alert and aware of their surroundings.

Highland Park isn’t the only town this year setting up extra precautions and veering from its normal activities. Surrounding communities have also released statements regarding extra security and awareness.

The first thing that shows up on the Lake Bluff Fourth of July website is a parade safety update from the town’s committee. Evanston has also elevated its July 4th safety in the wake of the Highland Park shooting, releasing a newsletter that lists all the ways the city is ramping up security — which includes drone flights handled by the local police department.

Other Chicago-land communities, including Tinley Park, Homewood, Mokena, New Lenox and South Holland have also ramped up security efforts ahead of their celebrations.