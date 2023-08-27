‘It’s just unbelievable’: Neighbors recall shooting at Oklahoma football game

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) — It was mass panic as gunfire erupted at a Choctaw High School game. Mid-Del superintendent said the teenager killed Friday night was a Midwest City High School student.

Choctaw Neighbors told me although these two schools are bitter rivals on the field there is a history of respect and unity between the two communities especially when tragedy occurs.

“I mean it’s just unbelievable,” said Parker Mathis who was at the game.

Mathis said he’s still processing the tragedy that struck his old high school opening game of the season.

“We ducked and just everyone started ducking,” said Mathis. “I got on the phone, and I called my mom and my dad and other members of my family and I told them the situations I was in.”

A teenager was killed during a shooting inside Choctaw High School’s football stadium Friday night.

Something Mathis said he would never expect in this close-knit community.

“It was just horrifying to think something like that could happen at Choctaw High School,” stated Mathis.

He said you could see people on the field and in the stands scrambling to find safety.

“You hear people screaming and running and trying to find their kids when they don’t know where they are it’s hard to think about,” added Mathis.

Police say a 42-year-old man was also shot in the chest, he remains in the I-C-U.

Another young girl was shot in the leg but is expected to be okay.

And the shooter, still at large and has not been identified.

Mathis said he hopes that the killer is found and will never forget the night his community changed forever.

An off-duty del city officer did fire his gun at one point, Del City Chief of Police Loyd Berger said the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the shooting.