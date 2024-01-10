.Mother of Oxford shooter asks judge to dismiss witnesses

(NewsNation) — Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School Shooter Ethan Crumbley, is asking the court to dismiss victim witnesses, saying the “gruesome” evidence could “inflame the passions of a jury.”

Jennifer and her husband, James Crumbley, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their role in the 2021 shooting that killed four students. In the first case of its kind, the couple are being charged over their child’s actions in a school shooting, with prosecutors saying they bought their 15-year-old son a firearm and failed to secure it properly.

According to prosecutors, the Crumbley parents met with school officials just hours before the shooting regarding violent drawings Ethan had made but refused to take him home.

Shortly after came the shooting, which killed 16-year-old Tate Myre, 16-year-old Justin Shilling, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and injured seven others.

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life without parole in a hearing that included emotional testimony from survivors of the shooting and families of victims.

Jennifer Crumbley’s attorneys are asking the court to dismiss three victim witnesses being called by the prosecution, saying their testimony is “irrelevant” to the charges against her and that it would only confuse the jury.