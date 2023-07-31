NYC giving $481 million to gun violence prevention plan

TOPSHOT – People play in the water-based sculpture of artist Jeppe Hein titled “Changing Spaces” at Rockefeller Center Plaza in New York City on July 19, 2022. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that $481 million will be allocated to a plan that doubles down on efforts to prevent gun violence in the city.

Adams made this announcement at City Hall Monday, where officials unveiled recommendations for a “blueprint” on community safety.

This blueprint, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright said, details programs that are already preventing violence, and has “core strategies” designed to strengthen them.

This plan comes on the heels of a Gun Violence Prevention Task Force that was formed last year. The task force, led by Wright and Man Up! Inc. CEO and founder A.T. Mitchell, was a multiagency effort aiming to address the “root causes” of gun violence and prevent shootings before they happen.

Wright said Monday that throughout the year, task force members were on the ground in the community, engaging over 1,500 New Yorkers to look for solutions. Included in this number were 800 young people.

“What we understood when we came together was that access to jobs, employment opportunities, how our commercial corridors are doing, the state of housing, the state of our public housing, as well as even sanitation — all of these things contribute to community well-being and community safety,” Wright said. “This blueprint recognizes that all of those things have to work together.”